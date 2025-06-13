Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Floods in South Africa's Eastern Cape

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Mthatha, the hardest-hit area in Eastern Cape, after devastating floods claimed at least 78 lives. Authorities face criticism for delayed response amid resource shortages. Recovery efforts continue, with more bodies expected to be found as floodwaters recede.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa is grappling with the aftermath of catastrophic floods in the Eastern Cape, where at least 78 people have perished. President Cyril Ramaphosa is slated to visit Mthatha, a heavily impacted town, amid growing criticism over the government's delayed response to the natural disaster.

The severe flooding, caused by an intense weather system, overwhelmed the region with heavy rain, strong winds, and unusual snowfall. Many victims were caught unawares, swept away in the early hours as floodwaters surged through homes. The lack of immediate resources, including search teams, divers, and a rescue helicopter, has hampered recovery efforts.

Authorities anticipate the death toll will rise as more bodies are unearthed from the debris. Desperate appeals are being made for locals to report missing persons to aid rescuers. The government is under pressure to address the crisis effectively as water levels fall and more victims are discovered.

