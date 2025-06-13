Community's Quick Thinking Saves Victim in Bharatpur

A shocking incident has emerged from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a young man named Rohit, police have confirmed.

The incident, which took place on June 9, occurred when the girl was on her way to the local market and was forcibly taken to a rented room by Rohit and his accomplices, Rinku, Babbal, and Bablu, all in their mid-twenties.

The crime was unraveled thanks to the observant eyes of a neighbor, who noticed suspicious activity near the room and alerted the victim's father, ultimately leading to a police complaint and investigation.