Left Menu

EU Leaders Urge Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating Middle East tensions, European leaders urged restraint, emphasizing diplomacy. EU's von der Leyen and Council’s Costa promoted de-escalation efforts. Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear, missile sites sparked strong retaliations. EU's Kallas reiterated diplomacy's importance in resolving the conflict, underlining the urgency of a diplomatic solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:23 IST
EU Leaders Urge Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, European Union leaders have called for calm and restraint from all parties involved. This appeal comes amidst reports that have been labeled as 'deeply alarming'.

Speaking on social media platform X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation and restraint to prevent any further retaliation. The urgency for a diplomatic solution has become paramount in light of the current situation.

Echos of similar appeals were heard from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Council President Antonio Costa. While Israel has launched significant strikes on Iranian facilities, retaliation from Iran was described as harsh, adding to the growing intensity of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025