EU Leaders Urge Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions
Amid escalating Middle East tensions, European leaders urged restraint, emphasizing diplomacy. EU's von der Leyen and Council’s Costa promoted de-escalation efforts. Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear, missile sites sparked strong retaliations. EU's Kallas reiterated diplomacy's importance in resolving the conflict, underlining the urgency of a diplomatic solution.
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, European Union leaders have called for calm and restraint from all parties involved. This appeal comes amidst reports that have been labeled as 'deeply alarming'.
Speaking on social media platform X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation and restraint to prevent any further retaliation. The urgency for a diplomatic solution has become paramount in light of the current situation.
Echos of similar appeals were heard from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Council President Antonio Costa. While Israel has launched significant strikes on Iranian facilities, retaliation from Iran was described as harsh, adding to the growing intensity of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mideast Mediation: Hopes and Hurdles in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks
Controversy Mounts Over New Israeli Settlements in the West Bank
Controversial New Settlements Deepen Israel-Palestine Tensions
India Ramps Up Efforts to Find Missing Nationals in Iran
Tragic Loss: Israeli Airstrike Claims 22 Lives in Central Gaza