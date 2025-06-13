EU Leaders Urge Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, European Union leaders have called for calm and restraint from all parties involved. This appeal comes amidst reports that have been labeled as 'deeply alarming'.

Speaking on social media platform X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation and restraint to prevent any further retaliation. The urgency for a diplomatic solution has become paramount in light of the current situation.

Echos of similar appeals were heard from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Council President Antonio Costa. While Israel has launched significant strikes on Iranian facilities, retaliation from Iran was described as harsh, adding to the growing intensity of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)