U.N. Nuclear Watchdog's Emergency Meeting on Israel-Iran Tensions

The board of governors of the U.N. nuclear watchdog will convene an exceptional meeting to address Israel's military actions against Iran. This decision follows at least one country's request during the agency's regular quarterly session, according to diplomats.

Under the watchdog's rules, any board member can request a meeting. While Iran is not a board member, it called for the session, supported by Russia, China, and Venezuela. However, diplomats offer varying accounts on which country initially pressed for this meeting.

The focus of the meeting will be the recent escalation in strikes, with significant international interest in how these tensions are managed moving forward.

