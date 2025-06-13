European Leaders Discuss Iranian Situation
Leaders from France, Britain, and Germany are engaged in a phone call addressing the current situation in Iran, as confirmed by a German government spokesperson.
The state of affairs in Iran has prompted a telephonic conversation among the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany.
A German government spokesperson confirmed the ongoing discussions among the European powers.
This dialogue highlights the continued international focus on Iran and its geopolitical implications.
