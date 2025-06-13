Traffic Chaos in Thane: Top Cop Targeted by Reckless Auto Rickshaw
A senior traffic police official in Thane, Maharashtra, was seriously injured after being struck by a speeding auto rickshaw while on duty. The incident led to the arrest of the driver, who allegedly had malicious intent. A probe is ongoing under relevant legal sections.
A dramatic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane city when a senior traffic police officer was severely injured by a speeding auto rickshaw. The official, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsath, sustained serious injuries while he was on duty and was immediately hospitalized.
The incident took place around 10 pm on June 11, on the busy Thane-Ghodbunder Road. The auto rickshaw driver reportedly struck the officer with the intent to harm. After initially fleeing the scene, the driver was soon apprehended by Thane police officials.
Authorities have registered a case against the suspect under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is currently underway as officials examine the circumstances surrounding the event.
