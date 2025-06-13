Court Temporarily Upholds National Guard Deployment Amidst L.A. Immigration Protests

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday granted President Donald Trump temporary control over the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles amidst widespread protests against heightened immigration enforcement. This decision suspends a previous ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, which declared the deployment unlawful and ordered the Guard to return under California Governor Gavin Newsom's authority.

Governor Newsom's office expressed confidence that Breyer's detailed 36-page ruling would ultimately prevail, although the appeals court has yet to make a final decision. Meanwhile, Trump acknowledged the court's ruling via social media, with a future hearing scheduled to further evaluate the situation.

Trump's decision represents a contentious use of military power in domestic affairs, echoing his hardline campaign promises. While some Americans support the strong stance on immigration control, critics argue that it undermines civil liberties. The ongoing court battle and political maneuvers highlight deep national divisions on immigration policy and presidential authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)