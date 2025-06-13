Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes as 'Clear Provocation'

In a strong rebuke, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday condemned Israeli military strikes on Iran, describing the actions as a 'clear provocation' by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Erdogan accused Netanyahu of attempting to plunge the region into chaos and disaster, urging immediate intervention to halt the Israeli actions.

He conveyed these views on X, highlighting Ankara's proactive monitoring of the rapidly unfolding events and the potential repercussions on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)