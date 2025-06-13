Left Menu

Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes as 'Clear Provocation'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli strikes on Iran, labeling them a 'clear provocation.' He warned that Prime Minister Netanyahu's actions could lead to regional disaster and emphasized Turkey's vigilance over developments.

Ankara | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:49 IST
Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes as 'Clear Provocation'
In a strong rebuke, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday condemned Israeli military strikes on Iran, describing the actions as a 'clear provocation' by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Erdogan accused Netanyahu of attempting to plunge the region into chaos and disaster, urging immediate intervention to halt the Israeli actions.

He conveyed these views on X, highlighting Ankara's proactive monitoring of the rapidly unfolding events and the potential repercussions on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

