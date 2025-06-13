Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes as 'Clear Provocation'
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli strikes on Iran, labeling them a 'clear provocation.' He warned that Prime Minister Netanyahu's actions could lead to regional disaster and emphasized Turkey's vigilance over developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a strong rebuke, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday condemned Israeli military strikes on Iran, describing the actions as a 'clear provocation' by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
Erdogan accused Netanyahu of attempting to plunge the region into chaos and disaster, urging immediate intervention to halt the Israeli actions.
He conveyed these views on X, highlighting Ankara's proactive monitoring of the rapidly unfolding events and the potential repercussions on regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- Israel
- Iran
- Netanyahu
- provocation
- Turkey
- regional disaster
- Ankara
- Middle East
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey's Diplomatic Push for Peace: A New Hope Amidst Conflict
Turkey to take steps to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy meeting, Erdogan says
Kurdish Commander Signals Openness to Dialogue with Turkey
UN Experts Condemn Turkey’s Prosecution of Istanbul Bar Association Leaders
UPDATE 7-Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear bombers overshadows peace talks in Turkey