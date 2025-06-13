Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm on Iran Nuclear Threat

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated condemnations of Iran's nuclear program while supporting Israel's self-defense measures amid escalating tensions. In a social media post, Macron revealed discussions with global leaders but omitted any mention of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:29 IST
In a recent statement, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's consistent condemnation of Iran's nuclear ambitions. His comments followed Israel's recent military actions against Iran and Tehran's subsequent threats of retaliation. Macron emphasized Israel's right to defend itself.

Macron shared these views via a post on the social media platform X, stating that he had engaged in discussions with various international leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Notably, Macron did not confirm whether he had any communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the mounting tensions between Israel and Iran.

