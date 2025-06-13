Macron Stands Firm on Iran Nuclear Threat
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated condemnations of Iran's nuclear program while supporting Israel's self-defense measures amid escalating tensions. In a social media post, Macron revealed discussions with global leaders but omitted any mention of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
In a recent statement, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's consistent condemnation of Iran's nuclear ambitions. His comments followed Israel's recent military actions against Iran and Tehran's subsequent threats of retaliation. Macron emphasized Israel's right to defend itself.
Macron shared these views via a post on the social media platform X, stating that he had engaged in discussions with various international leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Notably, Macron did not confirm whether he had any communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the mounting tensions between Israel and Iran.
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Iran
- Israel
- nuclear
- attack
- retaliation
- defense
- Saudi Arabia
- Trump
- Netanyahu
ALSO READ
Puzzle Unpacked: Life Sentence for 2018 Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Attack
What terrorists did in Pahalgam was attack on humanity, we are now united in fight against terrorism: PM Modi at Sikkim's statehood event.
China's Defense Delegation to Attend Shangri-La Dialogue
Pahalgam Attack and Sikkim's Legacy: India's United Front
Unity in Diversity: PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Lauds Sikkim's Progress