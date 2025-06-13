Macron Stands Firm on Iran Nuclear Threat

In a recent statement, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's consistent condemnation of Iran's nuclear ambitions. His comments followed Israel's recent military actions against Iran and Tehran's subsequent threats of retaliation. Macron emphasized Israel's right to defend itself.

Macron shared these views via a post on the social media platform X, stating that he had engaged in discussions with various international leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Notably, Macron did not confirm whether he had any communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the mounting tensions between Israel and Iran.