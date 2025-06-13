Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced shoot-at-sight orders in Dhubri district at night due to communal tensions. Tensions escalated after incidents involving meat near a temple. Sarma emphasizes strict enforcement of law and order to prevent disturbances by a communal group.
Amid escalating communal tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced shoot-at-sight orders for nighttime in Dhubri district, which borders Bangladesh. This move comes following unrest sparked by provocative incidents near a temple, which led to prohibitory orders and intensified security measures in the area.
On a recent visit to assess the situation, Sarma declared that those flouting the law or instigating violence would face immediate arrest. He also mentioned the deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF personnel in Dhubri to maintain order and arrest individuals partaking in unlawful activities.
Sarma attributed the tensions to a communal group aiming to exploit religious differences and disturb peace. He also issued directives to curb a suspected rise in cattle smuggling linked to the unrest, as his administration pledges zero tolerance for lawlessness in the region.
