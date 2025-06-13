ED Cracks Down on Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Ties: Congress Office Attached

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a Congress party office in Chhattisgarh and assets belonging to MLA Kawasi Lakhma, valued at Rs 6.15 crore. This comes as part of an investigation into a Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam alleged to have taken place during the previous government, official sources disclosed.

A provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for the properties, which include those of Lakhma, his son Harish Lakhma, and the Congress office in Sukma district. The ED had raided Lakhma's premises in Raipur, Sukma, and Dhamtari districts in December 2024, subsequently arresting him.

Kawasi Lakhma, aged 72, has served multiple terms as MLA from Konta and held the position of excise minister under former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The ED alleges that illegal liquor trade proceeds funded the Congress office construction and caused significant financial loss to the state.

