Chaos Erupts at New Jersey Immigration Detention Center
Protests at New Jersey's Delaney Hall immigration facility escalated into chaos with allegations of delayed meals, poor detainee treatment, and reports of violence. Demonstrators clashed with officers, resulting in minor injuries, while Newark's mayor demanded oversight. The incident reflects ongoing tensions over immigration policies and facility conditions.
Country:
- United States
Chaos unfolded outside Delaney Hall in Newark, a federal immigration detention center, as protesters locked arms, clashing with officers while detainees reportedly suffered delayed meals. Mayor Ras Baraka cited the disorder, including a potential uprising.
Despite the tense standoff, no detainees were confirmed to have escaped, although attorney Mustafa Cetin reported violence due to delayed meals. Videos depict protesters pushed against gates, highlighting the facility's fraught conditions.
The incident underscores Democratic concerns over Delaney Hall amid nationwide immigration tensions. Mayor Baraka, previously arrested and charged outside the facility, calls for enhanced oversight as immigration reforms remain contentious in New Jersey.
