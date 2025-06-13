Mystery Deepens: Unraveling the Death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi

The discovery of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi's body on March 18 has sparked significant controversy and concern. A postmortem report suggesting drowning as the cause of death has not quelled suspicions, with questions raised about the circumstances leading to this tragedy.

Inner turmoil loomed over the late engineer, as his wife accused senior officials of harassment, alleging that Negi faced undue pressure and misbehavior by superiors. His tragic demise has fueled these allegations, prompting a call for transparency and justice from both the family and community.

Negi's death has reverberated through Himachal Pradesh, initiating protests and demands for a thorough investigation. With the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferring the case to the CBI, hopes rise for clarity and closure in this unsettling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)