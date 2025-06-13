Left Menu

Eviction Drive Clears Dimapur Airport Land of Illegal Structures

In Dimapur and Chümoukedima, an eviction drive on airport land cleared 24 illegal structures. Most residents vacated willingly, and a SIT will investigate land document manipulations. Observers included tribal and civil society groups. Issues involving Assam Rifles and CRPF camps are under separate review.

An eviction drive in Dimapur and Chümoukedima successfully cleared 24 illegal structures from Dimapur Airport's land on Friday. Conducted across 17.9 acres, the operation saw most encroachments vacated voluntarily, according to Deputy Commissioner Tinojongshi Chang.

The effort faced little to no resistance, as residents were given a 15-day notice period followed by additional grace time. The encroachments included 4 RCC buildings, 3 semi-pucca structures, and 17 thatched houses. Independent observers, including tribal bodies, civil society organizations, and village councils, were present to ensure transparency.

Additional issues involve separate handling of Assam Rifles and CRPF camps within the airport land. Further scrutiny revealed manipulated land documents, inflating a 27 bighas record to 47. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe illegal land transactions from 2012 to 2015, especially focused on discrepancies between Ekranipathar and Diphupar village land claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

