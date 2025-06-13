Left Menu

Fair Compensation Beyond Disability Numbers: Tribunal's Verdict

A motor accident claims tribunal awarded Rs 27.07 lakh to Prahalad Rai for injuries sustained in a 2019 crash. Despite a 63% disability, assessments of earning capacity differed, emphasizing the need for individualized evaluations. The verdict emphasizes non-mechanical application of medically determined disability on earning potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:23 IST
Fair Compensation Beyond Disability Numbers: Tribunal's Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The motor accident claims tribunal recently made headlines by awarding Rs 27.07 lakh to an individual injured in a 2019 road accident, stressing that permanent disability ratings cannot mechanically dictate loss of earning capacity. The ruling comes amidst growing debates over fair compensation methodologies.

Presiding Officer Shelly Arora reviewed Prahalad Rai's case, who was injured when a truck hit his two-wheeler. Despite Rai's 63 per cent permanent disability, the tribunal determined his functional disability at 50 per cent, highlighting the nuanced nature of compensating income loss.

As functional impact varies per case, the tribunal emphasized evaluating factors like job nature and psychological effects. With compensation established, the insurer, United India Insurance Company Ltd, has been tasked to fulfill the payment obligations with applicable interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025