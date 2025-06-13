Left Menu

UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Tensions

The UN Security Council is set to meet following Israel's strikes on Iran. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, condemned the attacks, asserting Iran's right to self-defense. Israel claims the attacks targeted nuclear sites and military commanders to prevent nuclear weapon development, escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:28 IST
UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to gather on Friday to address the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, according to diplomatic sources. The meeting was requested by Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, who addressed the council with concerns over Israel's military actions.

In a formal letter, Araghchi declared that Israel has violated all international boundaries with what he termed as crimes, urging the global community for accountability. He emphasized Iran's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which legitimizes self-defense against armed aggression.

Israel, in a sweeping offensive across Iran, announced strikes on nuclear and missile sites, aimed at halting Iran's nuclear ambitions. The operation reportedly incapacitated several military leaders, prompting allegations of sovereignty violations and war crimes from Iran.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025