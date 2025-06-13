UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Tensions

The UN Security Council is scheduled to gather on Friday to address the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, according to diplomatic sources. The meeting was requested by Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, who addressed the council with concerns over Israel's military actions.

In a formal letter, Araghchi declared that Israel has violated all international boundaries with what he termed as crimes, urging the global community for accountability. He emphasized Iran's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which legitimizes self-defense against armed aggression.

Israel, in a sweeping offensive across Iran, announced strikes on nuclear and missile sites, aimed at halting Iran's nuclear ambitions. The operation reportedly incapacitated several military leaders, prompting allegations of sovereignty violations and war crimes from Iran.