Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Claims Lives in Fiery Blaze

Families gathered at an Indian hospital to identify relatives killed in a tragic Air India plane crash. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner erupted into flames shortly after takeoff, marking the worst aviation disaster in a decade. Officials and doctors are working tirelessly on identification processes using dental and DNA sampling.

Updated: 13-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad. The aircraft, carrying 242 individuals, quickly turned into a fiery catastrophe, marking the most severe aviation disaster in the past ten years.

Amidst the chaos, overwhelmed families gathered outside an Ahmedabad hospital, waiting anxiously for the identification and release of their loved ones' bodies. Inside, medical professionals worked around the clock, utilizing dental records and DNA samples to identify the victims, as relatives shared their frustration and exhaustion.

An elder relative lamented, "We are so tired now," while Daksha Patni mourned the tragic loss of her 14-year-old nephew, Akash Patni. As investigations into the crash's cause continue, grieving family members endure a difficult wait for answers and closure.

