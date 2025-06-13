Arrest in Tragic Rome Park Deaths of U.S. Mother and Baby
Italian authorities arrested a U.S. citizen on the Greek island of Skiathos in relation to the deaths of a woman and her baby daughter, both U.S. citizens, in central Rome. Their bodies were found in Villa Pamphili park, and investigators suspect murder in the child's death.
Italian police have detained an American citizen on Friday concerning the deaths of a mother and her infant daughter, discovered lifeless in a central Rome park. Reports from Italian media were corroborated by a judicial source, which noted the arrest took place on Greece's island of Skiathos.
The incident has been a significant focus in Italy, following the discovery of the woman and her child, mere months old, in Villa Pamphili. This park is renowned for being Rome's largest central green space. Sources indicate the victims were also U.S. citizens, with authorities positing the child was likely murdered, though the mother's death cause remains under investigation.
The names of the mother and child have not been disclosed. An imminent press conference by the prosecutors has been scheduled for Friday at 16:30 (1430 GMT) to provide further details.
