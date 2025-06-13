Left Menu

Tragic Drownings in Kanpur: Three Lives Lost in Separate Incidents

Three individuals, including two minors, tragically drowned in separate incidents in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A 14-year-old girl and two relatives were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Ganga River. Authorities have initiated investigations following the recovery of the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:00 IST
  • India

In a tragic series of events in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, three people, including two minors, drowned in separate incidents, police confirmed on Friday.

In the first incident, a 14-year-old girl named Kiran from Kevna village, was swept away by a strong current in the Ganga River. Although divers rescued her friends, Kiran could not be saved in time and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a separate event, Vinod and his son Aniket, along with his nephew Varun, went to the Ganga Barrage in Nawabganj. Varun began to struggle in the deep waters, and Vinod's attempt to save him ended in both of their drownings. Aniket survived as divers managed to rescue him, but the bodies of the other victims were later recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigations are ongoing.

