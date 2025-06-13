Left Menu

Google Challenges Global Video Censorship Efforts by LATAM

Google is challenging an attempt by LATAM Airlines to remove a YouTube video globally due to alleged child abuse claims, citing free speech protections. The case is being presented in a U.S. federal court as LATAM pushes a Brazilian way to enforce censorship, sparking jurisdictional debates around international court orders.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:03 IST
In a significant legal battle, Google has taken legal action against LATAM Airlines in a U.S. federal court, challenging efforts by the Chile-based airline to remove a YouTube video globally. The video, posted by U.S. citizen Raymond Moreira, accuses a LATAM employee of sexually abusing his son.

Google contends that the legal move by LATAM in Brazil circumvents U.S. constitutional free speech protections. The company argues that Brazilian courts lack jurisdiction to dictate content availability in the United States.

This case aligns with a broader discussion about international jurisdiction over digital content, similar to an earlier lawsuit in Florida involving Brazilian authorities and U.S.-based social media companies.

