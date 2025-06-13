Google Challenges Global Video Censorship Efforts by LATAM

In a significant legal battle, Google has taken legal action against LATAM Airlines in a U.S. federal court, challenging efforts by the Chile-based airline to remove a YouTube video globally. The video, posted by U.S. citizen Raymond Moreira, accuses a LATAM employee of sexually abusing his son.

Google contends that the legal move by LATAM in Brazil circumvents U.S. constitutional free speech protections. The company argues that Brazilian courts lack jurisdiction to dictate content availability in the United States.

This case aligns with a broader discussion about international jurisdiction over digital content, similar to an earlier lawsuit in Florida involving Brazilian authorities and U.S.-based social media companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)