Left Menu

Kerala Official Arrested for Offensive Comment on Deceased Nurse

A government employee in Kerala, A Pavithran, was arrested for posting a derogatory comment on Facebook about Ranjitha, a victim of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Pavithran, a junior superintendent, faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. The incident has caused significant public and political backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST
Kerala Official Arrested for Offensive Comment on Deceased Nurse
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala government employee, A Pavithran, has been arrested for making an inappropriate comment on Facebook regarding Ranjitha, a nurse who perished in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Pavithran, who was serving as a junior superintendent, faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act for his offensive remarks.

The arrest has sparked widespread criticism, with the state government taking strict measures against the accused. Pavithran's actions have been condemned by political figures and have led to disciplinary recommendations from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025