Kerala Official Arrested for Offensive Comment on Deceased Nurse
A government employee in Kerala, A Pavithran, was arrested for posting a derogatory comment on Facebook about Ranjitha, a victim of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Pavithran, a junior superintendent, faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. The incident has caused significant public and political backlash.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:06 IST
A Kerala government employee, A Pavithran, has been arrested for making an inappropriate comment on Facebook regarding Ranjitha, a nurse who perished in the Ahmedabad plane crash.
Pavithran, who was serving as a junior superintendent, faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act for his offensive remarks.
The arrest has sparked widespread criticism, with the state government taking strict measures against the accused. Pavithran's actions have been condemned by political figures and have led to disciplinary recommendations from the government.
