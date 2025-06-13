Tragic Love: Mira Road Murder Shocks Community

A 24-year-old man, Samshuddin Mohammad Hafeez, has been arrested for allegedly committing murder in Mira Road. The incident involved the brutal killing of his live-in partner, Kareena Khurshid Ali, by slitting her throat in a moment of rage.

The couple had been living together for a year, but tensions grew over marriage discussions and suspicions of infidelity. On June 12, a heated argument led to the tragic incident when Kareena allegedly asked Samshuddin to leave their residence.

Following the murder, Samshuddin fled the scene. However, Mira Road police successfully apprehended him, and a case of murder has been registered. An investigation is ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the event.