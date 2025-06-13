Left Menu

Nephew of BJP MLA Accused in Kidnapping Case

An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA's nephew and two others for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl. The victim was recovered from Raebareli bus station. An investigation is ongoing, while the accused face charges under Indian Penal Code sections for kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:26 IST
Nephew of BJP MLA Accused in Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against the nephew of a BJP MLA, along with two others, for the alleged abduction of a 16-year-old girl, police reported on Friday. The girl was later found at the Raebareli bus station, confirming her safety.

The complaint, filed by the victim's mother, accuses MLA Suresh Pasi's nephew, Ravi Kumar, and two associates, Babadin and Rambachan, of luring and kidnapping the teenager on June 8. Allegations also state that the girl absconded with 80,000 rupees from her household.

The Mohanganj police have registered a case against the trio under Sections 137 (2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to kidnapping and coercion into marriage. As the investigation continues, Jagdishpur MLA stated he was unaware of the situation, indicating he was gathering more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025