Nephew of BJP MLA Accused in Kidnapping Case

An FIR has been lodged against the nephew of a BJP MLA, along with two others, for the alleged abduction of a 16-year-old girl, police reported on Friday. The girl was later found at the Raebareli bus station, confirming her safety.

The complaint, filed by the victim's mother, accuses MLA Suresh Pasi's nephew, Ravi Kumar, and two associates, Babadin and Rambachan, of luring and kidnapping the teenager on June 8. Allegations also state that the girl absconded with 80,000 rupees from her household.

The Mohanganj police have registered a case against the trio under Sections 137 (2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to kidnapping and coercion into marriage. As the investigation continues, Jagdishpur MLA stated he was unaware of the situation, indicating he was gathering more information.

