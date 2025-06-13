Calls for Caution: Farooq Abdullah's Plea Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called on the Ministry of External Affairs to prioritize the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran following Israeli military actions. The strikes on Friday targeted nuclear and missile sites, escalating tensions between Israel and Iran significantly.

Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, urged both nations to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation. He highlighted the anxiety faced by the families of students and underscored the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve these hostilities.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the developments and is monitoring the situation closely.

