Calls for Caution: Farooq Abdullah's Plea Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
Farooq Abdullah urges the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure Kashmiri students' safety in Iran amidst Israeli strikes. Emphasizing diplomacy, the NC president calls for restraint from Israel and Iran to prevent escalation. India's Ministry of External Affairs closely monitors the unfolding situation.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called on the Ministry of External Affairs to prioritize the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran following Israeli military actions. The strikes on Friday targeted nuclear and missile sites, escalating tensions between Israel and Iran significantly.
Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, urged both nations to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation. He highlighted the anxiety faced by the families of students and underscored the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve these hostilities.
Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the developments and is monitoring the situation closely.
