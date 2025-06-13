Turkey's Diplomatic Call: Abandon Destabilization

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on Friday, called for Israel to abandon actions that destabilize the region, following Israel's recent attack on Iran. Fidan stressed that ongoing nuclear negotiations initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump offer the sole viable resolution to the escalating conflict.

After a security meeting lasting four hours, which included Turkey's defense minister and intelligence chief, Fidan posted on X highlighting Ankara's diplomatic engagements. He noted that Turkey was in active communication with the U.S., Iran, Iraq, and Jordan.

Fidan assured that Turkey has implemented critical countermeasures at the highest level to protect against looming regional security risks. This underscores Turkey's proactive stance in seeking regional stability and collaboration.