Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Call: Abandon Destabilization

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Israel to halt its destabilizing actions in the region post its assault on Iran. He emphasized nuclear talks initiated by Donald Trump as the only peaceful resolution. Turkey coordinated with regional countries to mitigate security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:31 IST
Turkey's Diplomatic Call: Abandon Destabilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on Friday, called for Israel to abandon actions that destabilize the region, following Israel's recent attack on Iran. Fidan stressed that ongoing nuclear negotiations initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump offer the sole viable resolution to the escalating conflict.

After a security meeting lasting four hours, which included Turkey's defense minister and intelligence chief, Fidan posted on X highlighting Ankara's diplomatic engagements. He noted that Turkey was in active communication with the U.S., Iran, Iraq, and Jordan.

Fidan assured that Turkey has implemented critical countermeasures at the highest level to protect against looming regional security risks. This underscores Turkey's proactive stance in seeking regional stability and collaboration.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025