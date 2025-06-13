Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Night Barricades: A Blow to Illegal Mining Operations

In a crackdown on illegal mining, night nakas set up by the Himachal Pradesh police in Sirmaur, Una, and Nurpur districts have resulted in the seizure of over 50 vehicles transporting minerals illegally. The initiative, led by Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, demonstrates a zero-tolerance policy against illicit mining activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:15 IST
In a significant move to combat illegal mining, night barricades implemented by the Himachal Pradesh police in the districts of Sirmaur, Una, and Nurpur have proven successful. Over 50 vehicles transporting minerals illegally were seized in operations carried out this month, according to an official statement.

Following the directives of Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, police teams were alerted to potential mining sites between 10 pm and 3 am. This strategy resulted in notable seizures, particularly in Nurpur and Una, where a total of 37 vehicles carrying unauthorized mineral loads were impounded.

With an emphasis on zero tolerance towards illegal mining, the police department is urging the public to report such activities. This initiative underlines the state's commitment to protecting its natural resources and implementing stringent penalties against the mining mafia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

