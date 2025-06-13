Himachal Pradesh's Night Barricades: A Blow to Illegal Mining Operations

In a significant move to combat illegal mining, night barricades implemented by the Himachal Pradesh police in the districts of Sirmaur, Una, and Nurpur have proven successful. Over 50 vehicles transporting minerals illegally were seized in operations carried out this month, according to an official statement.

Following the directives of Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, police teams were alerted to potential mining sites between 10 pm and 3 am. This strategy resulted in notable seizures, particularly in Nurpur and Una, where a total of 37 vehicles carrying unauthorized mineral loads were impounded.

With an emphasis on zero tolerance towards illegal mining, the police department is urging the public to report such activities. This initiative underlines the state's commitment to protecting its natural resources and implementing stringent penalties against the mining mafia.

(With inputs from agencies.)