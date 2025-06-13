Left Menu

Horror on the Rails: Husband Charged with Murder of Wife in Train Tragedy

A 24-year-old woman was murdered by her husband, Mahadev Singh, who pushed her from a running train in Jharkhand, India. Initially reported as an accident, the truth was revealed during police interrogation. Singh cited a family dispute as the motive. He has been arrested and remanded into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Jharkhand, India, where a young woman's death was initially considered an accident, has turned out to be a premeditated murder. The victim, Juhi Devi, was allegedly pushed from a moving train by her own husband.

The police identified the accused as Mahadev Singh, who initially reported his wife's death as an accident. However, during intense questioning by the authorities, Singh confessed to the crime, revealing that a family dispute drove him to commit the heinous act.

The body of Juhi Devi was discovered near the Tori-Chetar station in Latehar district, further complicating the police's investigation. Singh has been taken into custody and now faces charges of murder, awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

