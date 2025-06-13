Horror on the Rails: Husband Charged with Murder of Wife in Train Tragedy

A tragic incident in Jharkhand, India, where a young woman's death was initially considered an accident, has turned out to be a premeditated murder. The victim, Juhi Devi, was allegedly pushed from a moving train by her own husband.

The police identified the accused as Mahadev Singh, who initially reported his wife's death as an accident. However, during intense questioning by the authorities, Singh confessed to the crime, revealing that a family dispute drove him to commit the heinous act.

The body of Juhi Devi was discovered near the Tori-Chetar station in Latehar district, further complicating the police's investigation. Singh has been taken into custody and now faces charges of murder, awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)