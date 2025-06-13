U.S. Citizen Arrested in Italian Dual Murder Inquiry
A U.S. citizen was arrested on Skiathos Island concerning the deaths of a woman and her infant in Rome. The suspect, claiming to be the child's father, faces robust evidence linking him to the crime. The victims were found in a park, but remain unidentified.
Italian police have detained a U.S. citizen accused in the tragic deaths of a woman and her infant daughter, their bodies discovered in a central Rome park. The man was apprehended on Greece's Skiathos Island, according to Rome's chief prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi.
The case, which has riveted Italian media, began when the victims, uncovered Saturday in Villa Pamphili, raised significant questions due to their anonymity. Although believed to be U.S. nationals, this detail remains unconfirmed by prosecutors.
Authorities emphasize strong evidence against the suspect, who asserted his paternity of the child. Details include witness statements and security footage, and DNA profiling has been ordered. Collaborations with the U.S. FBI and Greek police were pivotal in the arrest.
