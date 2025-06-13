Interpol-Led Operation Deports Notorious Drug Peddler to India

Taher Salim Dola, an alleged drug peddler, was deported from the UAE to India following a coordinated effort by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials confirmed. The operation secured Dola's arrest and deportation due to an active Interpol Red Notice.

Wanted by Mumbai Police, Dola arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on flight AI-984 from Dubai. His manufacturing facility in Sangli, Maharashtra, was raided, revealing 126.141 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth INR 25.22 lakh, police stated.

The criminal was apprehended abroad, with collaboration between CBI, Interpol, and NCB-Abu Dhabi crucial to his capture. The UAE received an extradition request from India, leading to Dola's return. CBI, as India's Interpol central bureau, continues coordinating global law enforcement operations.

