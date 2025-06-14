Left Menu

Macron Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the destabilising role of Iran's nuclear program in the Middle East, following Israeli strikes on Iranian sites. He called for restraint while acknowledging the difficulties in diplomatic negotiations. Macron emphasised France's conditional support for Israel amidst concerns over regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:13 IST
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that Iran is a significant destabilising force in the Middle East due to its aggressive nuclear program without civilian justification. Amidst tensions following Israeli military strikes on Iranian sites, which included its nuclear facilities, Macron's comments reflect growing concerned about Tehran's accelerating nuclear ambitions.

Macron highlighted that Iran is inching closer to a "critical point" concerning nuclear capability. Despite Iran's denial of seeking a nuclear weapon, the accumulation of enriched uranium by Tehran suggests otherwise. The delicate diplomatic landscape makes resuming negotiations, especially between the U.S. and Iran, increasingly challenging.

While acknowledging Israel's right to defense, Macron warned of the broader implications for global stability, emphasizing France's commitment to defending Israel against aggression. However, he cautioned that French support is not without conditions, given recent tensions over Gaza, underscoring the complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

