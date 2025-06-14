Federal Court Halts State Department's Restructuring Amid Legal Battles

A federal judge in California has intervened to temporarily halt the U.S. State Department's agency-wide reorganization plan, which proposed 2,000 layoffs. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled during a virtual hearing that a previous injunction blocking similar federal layoffs under President Trump's direction also applies to this latest plan.

The State Department had maintained that its reorganization blueprint submitted to Congress was created before a February executive order that mandated widespread layoffs. This legal decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by unions and organizations opposing the President's directive to restructure federal agencies.

The Trump administration is appealing the court's decision and has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to stay Judge Illston's ruling. Meanwhile, the State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, continues to face legal and operational challenges as it attempts to carry out its reorganization by the followed deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)