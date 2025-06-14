Federal Court Halts State Department's Restructuring Amid Legal Battles
A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the U.S. State Department's reorganization plan, which involved 2,000 layoffs. This decision aligns with a prior ruling preventing President Trump's administration from executing mass layoffs. The case is currently being appealed to the Supreme Court.
A federal judge in California has intervened to temporarily halt the U.S. State Department's agency-wide reorganization plan, which proposed 2,000 layoffs. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled during a virtual hearing that a previous injunction blocking similar federal layoffs under President Trump's direction also applies to this latest plan.
The State Department had maintained that its reorganization blueprint submitted to Congress was created before a February executive order that mandated widespread layoffs. This legal decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by unions and organizations opposing the President's directive to restructure federal agencies.
The Trump administration is appealing the court's decision and has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to stay Judge Illston's ruling. Meanwhile, the State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, continues to face legal and operational challenges as it attempts to carry out its reorganization by the followed deadlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Celebrities Face Legal Challenges Amid Entertaining Triumphs
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Administration's Federal Employee Layoffs
Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow mass federal layoffs
UPDATE 1-Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow mass federal layoffs
President Trump deeply admires, respects India, we are going to have great relationship together: Commerce Secretary Lutnick