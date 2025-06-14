Left Menu

Federal Court Halts State Department's Restructuring Amid Legal Battles

A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the U.S. State Department's reorganization plan, which involved 2,000 layoffs. This decision aligns with a prior ruling preventing President Trump's administration from executing mass layoffs. The case is currently being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:45 IST
Federal Court Halts State Department's Restructuring Amid Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in California has intervened to temporarily halt the U.S. State Department's agency-wide reorganization plan, which proposed 2,000 layoffs. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled during a virtual hearing that a previous injunction blocking similar federal layoffs under President Trump's direction also applies to this latest plan.

The State Department had maintained that its reorganization blueprint submitted to Congress was created before a February executive order that mandated widespread layoffs. This legal decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by unions and organizations opposing the President's directive to restructure federal agencies.

The Trump administration is appealing the court's decision and has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to stay Judge Illston's ruling. Meanwhile, the State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, continues to face legal and operational challenges as it attempts to carry out its reorganization by the followed deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025