Arrest and Evacuation: International Attention on Gaza and Regional Tensions

Egyptian authorities arrested two coordinators from the Global March to Gaza. The group has lost contact with these individuals and highlights the humanitarian plight in Gaza. Concurrently, evacuations are occurring in Iran and Israel, involving citizens from several countries, due to regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptian authorities have detained two key members of the international coordination committee of the Global March to Gaza, raising alarms within the activist group. The group, which has not heard from French citizen Hicham El Ghaoui and Spanish national Manuel Tapial since their arrest, remains unaware of their current location.

Activists from 80 nations intend to march towards Egypt's Gaza border to draw global attention to the dire humanitarian situation faced by Palestinians due to the ongoing aid blockade by Israel. The group has reiterated their steadfast support for Gaza, urging for humanitarian corridors and action against the alleged genocide.

Meanwhile, various nations are initiating evacuations from Iran and Israel, amid rising regional tensions. Over 120 individuals, mainly from Central Asian nations, have been evacuated from Iran. The Czech Republic and Taiwan are also taking measures to transport their citizens from the conflict zones to safety.

