Greek Police Crackdown: Unveiling Violent Sports Fan Gangs
Greek police have arrested 12 individuals linked to two gangs involved in drug trafficking and sports-related violence. These gangs, equipped with explosives, have been active around Athens and engaged in clashes with rival soccer fan groups. The crackdown follows a police officer's death in Athens in 2023.
Greek authorities have detained at least 12 people as part of a major operation to dismantle two violent gangs. These groups, identified as sports fans, were implicated in drug trafficking, physical assaults, thefts, and arson, according to a police statement released on Monday.
The operation is ongoing, targeting gangs that possess explosives and have been active in the Athens area. These groups have reportedly participated in violent encounters with rival soccer supporters.
This robust law enforcement action comes in response to the 2023 fatality of a police officer during conflicts with hooligans in Athens, prompting a significant crackdown on crime and violence linked to the sports scene.
