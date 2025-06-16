Left Menu

Greek Police Crackdown: Unveiling Violent Sports Fan Gangs

Greek police have arrested 12 individuals linked to two gangs involved in drug trafficking and sports-related violence. These gangs, equipped with explosives, have been active around Athens and engaged in clashes with rival soccer fan groups. The crackdown follows a police officer's death in Athens in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:13 IST
Greek Police Crackdown: Unveiling Violent Sports Fan Gangs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek authorities have detained at least 12 people as part of a major operation to dismantle two violent gangs. These groups, identified as sports fans, were implicated in drug trafficking, physical assaults, thefts, and arson, according to a police statement released on Monday.

The operation is ongoing, targeting gangs that possess explosives and have been active in the Athens area. These groups have reportedly participated in violent encounters with rival soccer supporters.

This robust law enforcement action comes in response to the 2023 fatality of a police officer during conflicts with hooligans in Athens, prompting a significant crackdown on crime and violence linked to the sports scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025