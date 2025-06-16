German-Cyprus Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Ties

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is scheduled to visit Cyprus next Monday, according to a recent announcement by a foreign ministry spokesperson.

During his visit, Wadephul will engage in diplomatic discussions with his counterpart, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. The meeting symbolizes a continued commitment to strengthen bilateral ties between Germany and Cyprus.

The visit comes amidst efforts to address significant international and regional issues, underscoring the importance of cooperation and dialogue. This was detailed further during a press conference where the visit was officially announced.

