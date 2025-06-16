Left Menu

German-Cyprus Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Ties

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is set to visit Cyprus for diplomatic discussions with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations and discuss crucial international topics. The announcement was made by a foreign ministry spokesperson at a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:46 IST
German-Cyprus Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Ties

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is scheduled to visit Cyprus next Monday, according to a recent announcement by a foreign ministry spokesperson.

During his visit, Wadephul will engage in diplomatic discussions with his counterpart, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. The meeting symbolizes a continued commitment to strengthen bilateral ties between Germany and Cyprus.

The visit comes amidst efforts to address significant international and regional issues, underscoring the importance of cooperation and dialogue. This was detailed further during a press conference where the visit was officially announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025