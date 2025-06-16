Twist in the Tale: Honeymoon Murder Mystery Unfolds

The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, continues to unfold with new developments. His elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, has requested a narco-analysis test for Sonam, the accused wife, and her family. This case has left the nation in shock and has involved multiple arrests.

Raja's wife, Sonam, along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and others, are in Meghalaya police custody. Initially thought to be hired killers, the arrested individuals are now believed to be acquaintances of Kushwaha. Meanwhile, the police probe is ongoing, sparking further interest as graphic videos about the crime circulate.

Despite the arrests, the Raghuvanshi family feels there may be more people involved. Tensions are rising, particularly seen as Sonam's brother attended ceremonies uninvited. The family's quest for answers continues, marked by an unfolding legal and emotional drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)