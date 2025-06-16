Tragedy Strikes at Utah Carnival: Fatal Shooting Shakes Community

A tragic shooting incident at the WestFest carnival in West Valley City, Utah, left three people dead, including an 8-month-old infant. The shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups on Sunday night.

As local police officers attempted to intervene, a 16-year-old male produced a gun and opened fire, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Despite an officer returning fire, no further injuries from the police were reported.

The young gunman has been apprehended but remains unnamed by authorities. The violence has prompted a community-wide reflection on security and safety measures in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)