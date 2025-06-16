Leavenworth's Legacy: From Gangsters to Migrant Detentions

Leavenworth, Kansas, famed for detaining notorious criminals, is at the center of a modern controversy as it prepares to house migrants under Trump's bold immigration policies. The federal government, bypassing competitive bidding, signed a contract with CoreCivic to reopen a 1,033-bed facility, sparking legal backlash from local authorities.

The push for more detention beds surged profits for private firms like CoreCivic and Geo Group, despite facing resistance. Leavenworth officials have challenged the reopening, citing past issues and demanding special permits. A legal scuffle ensued, reflecting broader tensions over these aggressive immigration enforcement strategies.

Rapid modifications to existing contracts have seen idle prisons being reopened nationwide, drawing criticism for lack of transparency. As detention needs spike, private prison stocks surge, marking a lucrative 'gold rush' for involved companies amidst contentious political decisions.

