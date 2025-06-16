Left Menu

Leavenworth's Legacy: From Gangsters to Migrant Detentions

Leavenworth, Kansas, a once-iconic site for housing infamous criminals, is under contention as a migrant detention hub amidst Trump's immigration policies. Controversies surround the reopening of facilities by private corporation CoreCivic, highlighting debates over government contract practices and the socio-political implications for the Leavenworth community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leavenworth | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:46 IST
Leavenworth's Legacy: From Gangsters to Migrant Detentions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Leavenworth, Kansas, famed for detaining notorious criminals, is at the center of a modern controversy as it prepares to house migrants under Trump's bold immigration policies. The federal government, bypassing competitive bidding, signed a contract with CoreCivic to reopen a 1,033-bed facility, sparking legal backlash from local authorities.

The push for more detention beds surged profits for private firms like CoreCivic and Geo Group, despite facing resistance. Leavenworth officials have challenged the reopening, citing past issues and demanding special permits. A legal scuffle ensued, reflecting broader tensions over these aggressive immigration enforcement strategies.

Rapid modifications to existing contracts have seen idle prisons being reopened nationwide, drawing criticism for lack of transparency. As detention needs spike, private prison stocks surge, marking a lucrative 'gold rush' for involved companies amidst contentious political decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025