ICG Launches Fast Patrol Vessel 'Achal' Strengthening Maritime Security

In a significant boost to India's coastal security and indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) marked a proud milestone with the ceremonial launch of ‘Achal’, the fifth in a series of eight Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), on June 16, 2025, at the GSL premises in Goa.

The event was graced by Smt. Kavita Harbola, who officially launched the vessel in the presence of her husband, Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola, Commander of the Western Seaboard, and several other dignitaries from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and defence shipbuilding community.

Cutting-Edge Capabilities and Design Excellence

‘Achal’ has been meticulously designed and constructed to meet the demanding operational requirements of the Indian Coast Guard. With a length of 52 meters, breadth of 8 meters, and a displacement of 320 tons, the vessel embodies sleekness, agility, and firepower.

She is powered by a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP)-based propulsion system, allowing her to achieve speeds of up to 27 knots. This high-speed capability enables rapid response to maritime threats, making ‘Achal’ a formidable platform for enforcement, search and rescue, and deterrence operations along India’s vast coastline.

The ship has been constructed under dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), reflecting adherence to global standards in safety, design, and engineering.

Mission-Ready: Protecting India's Maritime Interests

‘Achal’ is strategically equipped for a wide array of missions, including:

Maritime surveillance and patrol

Coastal protection

Monitoring of offshore assets

Search and rescue (SAR)

Pollution control and anti-smuggling operations

The vessel enhances India’s ability to secure its offshore critical infrastructure, island territories, and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ)—a critical necessity amid growing regional maritime activity and geopolitical tensions.

Indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in Defence

In line with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, over 60% of ‘Achal’ comprises indigenous components, a testament to the progress of Indian shipbuilding and defence innovation.

The construction of the FPV series by GSL, valued at a total of Rs 473 crore, has had widespread benefits beyond maritime security:

Generation of employment across the local ecosystem

Empowerment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Increased indigenous production capacity within GSL and associated factories

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL, expressed pride in the achievement and reaffirmed GSL’s commitment to delivering high-performance vessels to the Indian Coast Guard and Navy within stipulated timelines.

Strategic Partnership: ICG and GSL

This launch marks another successful chapter in the long-standing partnership between GSL and the ICG, which has resulted in the induction of numerous advanced maritime assets into service. With each launch, this collaboration inches closer to building a robust, self-sufficient maritime defence infrastructure.

The FPV series aims to strengthen India's coastal watch and expand the operational presence of the ICG, especially in sensitive maritime zones along the western seaboard.

Looking Ahead

With three more vessels remaining in the FPV series, the ICG and GSL remain on a determined course to complete the project. The commissioning of ‘Achal’ into active service is expected in the near future after sea trials and final outfitting.

The launch not only reaffirms India’s commitment to maritime security but also signifies its march towards becoming a global hub for defence manufacturing.