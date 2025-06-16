US Headlines: Trump Policies Stir Controversy and Mourning Over Tragic Loss

The end of the school year across the United States is overshadowed by anxiety among educators over the Trump administration's moves against diversity programs in schools. The administration's orders targeting DEI initiatives raise questions about what teachers can legally teach in the upcoming academic year.

A federal judge will deliberate on the potential blocking of President Trump's orders to restrict international student entry into Harvard University. The university seeks injunctions against these restrictions as the lawsuit challenging them unfolds in court.

The Trump administration is contemplating extending its travel bans to 36 additional countries, signaling a significant expansion in its efforts to curtail perceived national security threats. This potential move has sparked further debate on immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)