Supreme Court Intervenes in IAF Gender Equity Case
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and Indian Air Force not to release Wing Commander Kavita Bhati from service, pending a decision on granting her permanent commission. This order follows a similar directive in a case involving another officer, highlighting issues of gender equity within the IAF.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court intervened on Monday, directing the Centre and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to maintain Wing Commander Kavita Bhati in service. The decision comes after Bhati, a short service commission officer, alleged she was unfairly denied a permanent commission.
This directive mirrors a past intervention for Wing Commander Niketa Pandey, who was also denied a permanent commission despite her involvement in significant IAF operations like Balakot and Sindoor. The court's move highlights ongoing concerns about gender-based disparities in the armed forces.
Both women's cases reflect broader systemic issues within the IAF, as the Supreme Court slated further hearings for August 6. The matter underscores the court's role in addressing gender equity in military service, ensuring fair treatment for officers like Bhati and Pandey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
