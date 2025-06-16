Left Menu

Allegations of State-Orchestrated Kidnapping: Choksi's Battle in London Court

Mehul Choksi, accused in a major bank fraud case in India, claims his 2021 kidnapping was orchestrated by India to facilitate his extradition. His lawyers presented this argument at London's High Court, while India's representatives deny involvement. This legal battle brings up allegations of extortion and political intrigue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:10 IST
Mehul Choksi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has made shocking allegations against India, accusing the government of orchestrating his kidnapping to extradite him over fraud charges. These allegations surfaced during a court hearing at London's High Court on Monday.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, faces allegations of involvement in a $1.8 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank in 2018. Modi has been in British custody since 2019. Choksi, who was detained in Belgium, disputes any wrongdoing and is suing the Indian government, claiming it was behind his 2021 kidnapping in Antigua, followed by a supposed extradition bid to India.

India's lawyer, Harish Salve, argued that there is no evidence implicating India in these alleged events. Conversely, Choksi alleges a plot involving extortion and a false confession. His lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, emphasized India's alleged motivation and resources, pointing a finger at the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

