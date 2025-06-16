Left Menu

Harvard vs. Trump: A Legal Battle Over International Students

Harvard University is fighting a legal battle against President Trump's administration over a proclamation that bars foreign nationals from studying at the prestigious institution. The university argues it violates their First Amendment rights and is retaliatory. Legal proceedings continue as Harvard seeks to protect international students.

16-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University is entangled in a significant legal dispute with President Donald Trump's administration over the institution's ability to host international students. On Monday, Harvard's legal representatives implored a federal judge to prolong an injunction preventing Trump's ban on foreign nationals from entering the U.S. to study at the university.

The clash centers on a proclamation signed by Trump that allegedly retaliates against Harvard, violating its First Amendment rights due to the university's resistance to conform to administration demands. The decision is crucial for the nearly 6,800 international students who make up 27% of Harvard's student body.

In addition to this legal challenge, the Trump administration has initiated actions like freezing financial grants and disputing Harvard's tax status. Harvard has launched lawsuits to counteract these measures, and the legal process is anticipated to shape the future of international student programs at the renowned institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

