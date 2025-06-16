Political Assassination Sparks Nationwide Outrage

Vance Boelter, charged with the politically motivated murder of Minnesota House Democrat Melissa Hortman and her husband, is set to appear in court, capping a massive manhunt that concluded with his arrest on Sunday night. Boelter is also accused of additional shootings targeting Democrats.

Governor Tim Walz condemned the violence, emphasizing the need for civilized political discourse after Boelter's arrest on two second-degree murder counts and additional charges. Court appearances in both state and federal jurisdictions are anticipated, as Boelter's method involving police impersonation has prompted further legal actions.

The attack underscores a disturbing trend of political violence, reminiscent of other politically charged assaults nationwide. The significant law enforcement operation to capture Boelter involved SWAT teams and surveillance resources, marking an extensive response to the grim episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)