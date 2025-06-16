Caste Count Controversy: Clarity Sought on 2027 Census Plans

The Union Home Ministry has announced that the 2027 Census will encompass caste enumeration, countering recent allegations about the exclusion of this detail in the gazette notification. A ministry spokesperson clarified that the inclusion of caste has been publicized in previous press releases.

The Congress has criticized the recent notification, terming it a 'damp squib' and questioning the government's commitment to caste enumeration. They have called for the adoption of Telangana's model, which includes detailed socioeconomic data collection.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the government's intentions, suspecting it of yet another policy 'U-turn'. He pressed for immediate clarity on whether caste details will be part of the upcoming 16th Census.

(With inputs from agencies.)