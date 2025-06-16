Delhi's Bureaucratic Shuffle: Key IAS Transfers Announced

The Delhi government has initiated a major reshuffle in its bureaucratic framework, impacting 23 IAS officers across various departments. This move aims to enhance administrative efficiency and streamline operations within the national capital.

Notable changes include Dilraj Kaur's assignment as Principal Secretary of the General Administration, while Nandini Paliwal transitions to Commissioner (Trade and Taxes). Pandurang K Pole will assume responsibilities in the Education department, and Neeraj Semwal takes on additional duties as Secretary (Land and Building).

In the transport sector, Niharika Rai has been appointed as Chairman of Delhi Transport Corporation. Prince Dhawan will manage DTC alongside his role as Special Commissioner in the Transport department. Other significant appointments span Power, Women and Child Development, and Disaster Management, reflecting a strategic approach to governance.

