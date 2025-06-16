Mystery and Black Magic: Unraveling the Tragic Honeymoon Murder in Meghalaya
Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam, believed to practice black magic, is accused alongside her lover Raj Kushwah and three others. Raja disappeared on May 23, with his body found on June 2. Raja's family seeks justice, while questioning Sonam's intentions.
In a shocking turn of events, Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi was brutally murdered during what should have been a blissful honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam, who stands accused of orchestrating the murder, is suspected of having delved into black magic practices, with implications of a sinister plot unfolding.
Raja was last seen alive on May 23, before his body was discovered on June 2 near a waterfall in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district. Authorities have arrested Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah, and three of Kushwah's associates in connection with the murder, igniting a call for justice from Raja's grieving family.
Questions about Sonam's belief in 'tantra mantra' have surfaced, with Raja's father Ashok Raghuvanshi voicing suspicions about black magic involvement. Amidst the sorrow, the Raghuvanshi family seeks closure and demands those responsible for their son's death face the ultimate legal consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
