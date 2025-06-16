Left Menu

Mystery and Black Magic: Unraveling the Tragic Honeymoon Murder in Meghalaya

Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam, believed to practice black magic, is accused alongside her lover Raj Kushwah and three others. Raja disappeared on May 23, with his body found on June 2. Raja's family seeks justice, while questioning Sonam's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:34 IST
Mystery and Black Magic: Unraveling the Tragic Honeymoon Murder in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi was brutally murdered during what should have been a blissful honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam, who stands accused of orchestrating the murder, is suspected of having delved into black magic practices, with implications of a sinister plot unfolding.

Raja was last seen alive on May 23, before his body was discovered on June 2 near a waterfall in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district. Authorities have arrested Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah, and three of Kushwah's associates in connection with the murder, igniting a call for justice from Raja's grieving family.

Questions about Sonam's belief in 'tantra mantra' have surfaced, with Raja's father Ashok Raghuvanshi voicing suspicions about black magic involvement. Amidst the sorrow, the Raghuvanshi family seeks closure and demands those responsible for their son's death face the ultimate legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025