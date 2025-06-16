Tragedy Strikes: Investigation into Pool Drowning at Delhi Water Park
The death of a seven-year-old boy who drowned at a Delhi water park is under investigation. The child drowned on June 13, and police are probing safety protocols and potential negligence. The body was exhumed for a postmortem, with further legal action pending the enquiry's outcome.
A seven-year-old boy's tragic drowning at a water park in outer north Delhi's Alipur area is under thorough investigation by authorities. The boy, visiting with family on June 13, was transported to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival.
The child's sudden death has prompted concern, as the family conducted the burial without police notification. After being alerted the following day, local police have exhumed the boy's body to perform a postmortem and are awaiting autopsy results.
Authorities are scrutinizing the incident's details, including possible lapses in safety protocols at the park and any negligence by the child's family. Further legal steps hinge on the ongoing inquiry's conclusions.
