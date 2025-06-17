Historic Trade Deal Finalized: Trump and Starmer Forge Stronger UK-US Ties

In a significant political development, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have confirmed the finalization of a trade deal between the U.S. and the UK. Announced during the Group of Seven summit in Canada, the agreement underscores a robust alliance between the two nations.

The deal centers on automotive and aerospace industries, with specific emphasis on adjusting tariffs to promote trade. Both leaders emphasized the accord's potential economic benefits, positioning it as a strategic victory. Notably, the UK is set to enjoy reduced tariffs on steel and aluminum, a privilege not extended to other nations.

Further, Britain has negotiated reciprocal trade access, including 13,000 metric tons of beef, contingent upon food safety standards. The announcement illustrates a commitment to bolstering bilateral economic engagement and fortifies the UK's trade standing ahead of potential U.S. policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)