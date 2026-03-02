India's Commerce Department Tackles West Asia Trade Impact

In a strategic move to address the shifting geopolitical landscape in West Asia, the Department of Commerce, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, convened a crucial meeting involving various stakeholders. The session, presided over by Special Secretary Suchindra Misra and DGFT Lav Agarwal, centered on assessing potential impacts on India's export-import dynamics.

The meeting drew representatives from logistics operators, shipping lines, and key governmental bodies, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Discussions involved assessing operational changes, container availability, and financial trends affecting time-sensitive exports.

The Commerce Ministry emphasized the importance of sustaining predictable cargo movement and minimizing delays to protect exporters' interests, particularly those of MSMEs. Focus was placed on maintaining supply chain robustness and ensuring essential imports remain uninterrupted amidst the evolving geopolitical scenario.

Stakeholders agreed on maintaining real-time coordination to track developments in routes, surcharges, and equipment availability. Facilitating time-sensitive exports, such as perishables and pharmaceuticals, was stressed, with an emphasis on preventing port congestion and ensuring smooth cargo flows. The government expressed readiness to offer procedural flexibility and engage with financial institutions to bolster exporter interests.

The Department underscored its ongoing commitment to engaging with stakeholders and ministries to safeguard efficient trade operations. Highlighting India's resilience in facing global disruptions, the Government reiterated its pledge to maintain its status as a stable trading partner on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)