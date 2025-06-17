Russian Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Threat

In a recent escalation, Russian air defense systems intercepted two Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow. The incident was reported by Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, via the Telegram messaging app.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to examine the fragments at the locations where the drones crashed. This marks another instance in the ongoing aerial skirmish between Russia and Ukraine.

In recent weeks, dozens of Ukrainian drones have targeted the Moscow area, affecting the capital and its surroundings. The reciprocal use of drones signifies a growing tension between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)