Russian Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Threat

Russian air defense successfully intercepted two Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, as confirmed by the city’s mayor. Emergency teams are currently investigating the debris at the crash sites. This event is part of a larger escalation where both nations have used drones against numerous targets recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 06:12 IST
In a recent escalation, Russian air defense systems intercepted two Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow. The incident was reported by Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, via the Telegram messaging app.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to examine the fragments at the locations where the drones crashed. This marks another instance in the ongoing aerial skirmish between Russia and Ukraine.

In recent weeks, dozens of Ukrainian drones have targeted the Moscow area, affecting the capital and its surroundings. The reciprocal use of drones signifies a growing tension between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

